What the? Police on pushbike patrols

Police are making their way around town on pushbikes.
Police are making their way around town on pushbikes.
Amy Formosa
by

YOU'RE not imagining it, police are making their way around town on pushbikes.

Police from Maryborough division were recently spotted out and about on Market Day patrolling the streets of Maryborough in a somewhat different way and method of travel.

With the weather staying fine and the days lasting longer now that summer is nearly upon us, police are reminding those who are using the great outdoors, that they will be on patrol, not just in vehicles.

The pushbikes give police the ability to reach and patrol areas where vehicles cannot access.

Queens Park Maryborough is just one of those areas.

It also allows for continual interaction between the community and police, through stopping and talking to people in those types of areas.

Keep a look out for our pushbike patrols anywhere and anytime.

