What the sports precinct means for football

NEW GROUNDS: An artist's impression of one of the Netball courts at the the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. Contributed

THE sport with one of Australia's fastest-growing participation rates could continue to expand thanks to State Government funding.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct will benefit from $1.96 million allocated to the project through the Works for Queensland program.

The funds will allow for the construction of eight concrete netball courts, four football fields and clubhouse for each association, while the divisive venue to host its first fixtures by the 2019 season.

Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said the funding was "fantastic”.

"It gives us the fields we need to grow,” Guest said.

"We are desperate for new fields. The fields in Hervey Bay and Maryborough are overused but the new facility will give us the standard of field we need to play higher levels.

"It will also give us more space for junior sport.”

Football's placement in the project's first stage is a bone of contention for many opponents of the project due to tourism, communication and governance councillor Stuart Taylor's involvement with the sport's governing body.

Cr Taylor is FQWB's president, and on September 5 announced he would step down as KSS Jets' president.

But Cr Taylor said he had "declared a perceived conflict of interest, and is not involved in any decisions FQWB makes in relation to the precinct”.

For Hervey Bay Netball president Eddie Anderson and the netball fraternity, it means the region's 600-700 registered players will finally have a place to build the sport's local identity.

"We'll finally have a home,” Mr Anderson said.

"We'll finally be able to have an identity. We don't even have somewhere to hang a sign so to have a clubhouse will be fantastic.”

Earthworks on the site are currently underway.