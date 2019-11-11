What the state first sea bin has collected

Sea bin installed at Hervey Bay marina - (L) Rheanna Brett and Jessica Sellke (Pres) from Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare with Scott Whitcombe from Pacific Whale Foundation - emptying and recording the contents of the bin.

Hervey Bay has been the first location on the Australian east coast to install a Seabin. Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare President Jessica Sellke said the Seabin pumped water in and filtered out marine debris and oil from the ocean.

The $7000 contraption is expected to suck in around 1.4 tonnes of rubbish in the next 12 months.

Ms Selke said the bin had already collected an impressive amount of rubbish since its instillation on Saturday.

“We have been finding bits of plastic, food packaging and also really small pieces of stryofoam,” she said.

The bin is checked twice daily and all the rubbish collected is anaylised weekly, to be added to a world-wide Seabin database.