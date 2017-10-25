What the symbols on the back of your iPhone mean

THEY stare at us every time we flip our phones face-down, but have you ever wondered what the set of symbols are all about?

It turns out that Europe has a lot to do with most of them.

CE

THE CE symbol often pops up on all manner of things from appliances to children's toys, but what does it mean?

It means the product complies with health, safety and environmental stanards.

The marking is a certification that the product meets certain requirements to be sold across the European Economic Area.

So if a product is likely to be sold in Europe it'll be marked with the letters CE even if the certification is not directly relevant to the country the product ends up in.

But what about the numbers?

Number codes, such as the "0682" on the back of the iPhone 7, are a further indication of the phone's European certification.

The number is the result of the product being verified as a communication device by German company Cetecom IT Services.

Exclamation mark

The alert symbol, an exclamation mark inside a circle, means the phone is a Class II wireless device.

European countries such as France have certain frequency specifications and this is what the symbol is related to.

Bin with a cross through it

The symbol of a bin with a cross through it exists to simply tell you not to bin your old iPhone.

There are recycling centres all over the world who can reuse elements of old iPhones rather than letting them contribute to massive amounts of waste.