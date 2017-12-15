What the weather has in store for the Coast this weekend

IF YOU have been waiting for perfect conditions to head onto the water, this weekend is the time to do it.

It will be ideal conditions in Hervey Bay with nice, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with south south-easterly winds of 1-15 knots.

There's a slight chance of light showers out at sea, expected to be isolated, so it is unlikely conditions will change.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said despite conditions set to be "pretty fantastic", the mercury would be high.

"It's going to be very hot so make sure you take sunscreen and water," she said.

"We're sitting at about average temperatures for this time of year with 29 and 30 degrees expected to continue over the weekend and through the entire week." Maryborough can expect similar temperatures with a top of 31C.

Ms Pattie said it was likely temperatures would rise slightly mid next week.

As for Christmas day, it may be too early to tell what exact conditions will be but initial forecasts show a wet one is possible.

"In the lead up (to Christmas) it's going to be nice conditions but we have an upper trough moving through on Thursday to Friday which can be associated with showers and storms," she said.

"We may see some showers about this time but the timing could change a little bit."