What the weather has in store for the Coast

FUN IN THE SUN: Enjoying the sun are these Maryborough children at Urangan Pier after a morning spent at WetSide - Kellie Davies,12, Kathleen,8, Mitchell,15, and Isabella,16, Walker, Zac Rowe,10, and Matthew Walker,14. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast will feel some relief from the heat this week with temperatures set to drop below 30 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrew Bufalino said a significant ridge pushing across the coast would cool off conditions significantly from Wednesday.

"We'll get to about 28 degrees (in Hervey Bay and Maryborough) so more average temperatures," Mr Bufalino said.

"Humidity will drop back to more comfortable conditions."

Hervey Bay could see some light showers throughout the week, however, Maryborough has a higher chance of rainfall with a potential storm today.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough will reach a top of 32 before cooling down to average March temperatures of 27 degrees on Wednesday.