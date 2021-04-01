Menu
The upcoming long weekend might not be ideal for outdoor Easter egg hunts as forecasters expect showers and a possible weather warning for the region. Picture: Isabella Magee
News

What the weather has in store for the Easter long weekend

Isabella Magee
1st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
The Easter long weekend might not pan out to be ideal for outside chocolate egg hunts, with showers expected to continue into early next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) also is expecting a strong wind warning could be issued for the area, as conditions worsen.

BoM forecaster Matt Marshall said the region could expect rainfall to increase into Sunday and Monday, with showers expected from Thursday to Saturday.

“There’s uncertainty on how much rainfall we’ll see as it picks up from the state, it’s going to depend on the upper-low which is forming,” he said.

The wind forecast for the region, as of today, shows conditions may trigger a wind warning alert sent out. Picture BoM
A “good amount” of rain is expected but it’s too early to tell whether this fall will be brought inland or stay offshore and out of range.

“The big decider is going to be how far inland into Queensland (the upper-low) will push, and that’s going to decide how much the coast will be affected by rainfall or if it stays offshore.”

For those wanting to go out on their boat this weekend, it’s looking like a strong wind warning may come into place either Friday or Saturday.

However, temperatures are looking “pretty normal” for the area around this time of year, as Hervey Bay will reach 27C tomorrow and 28C through Friday to Sunday.

Maryborough is predicted to reach the same highs, with the exception Sunday will reach 27C.

“Temperatures are warming up a little bit by late Easter, more into early next week, but (temperatures) aren’t changing too much.”

