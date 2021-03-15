What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

WORLDS GREATEST SHAVE: (L) Layla Stewart with her mother Jackie Stewart participating in the World's Greatest Shave. Photo: Stuart Fast

WORLDS GREATEST SHAVE: (L) Layla Stewart with her mother Jackie Stewart participating in the World's Greatest Shave. Photo: Stuart Fast

Eight-year-old Layla Stewart loves to dance and has been learning to dance at Toni Robinson Dance School in Maryborough.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with rare T cell Leukaemia at age six and has spent many months in hospital in Brisbane for treatment, suffering several severe side effects of treatment for conditions including blood clots and lung infections.

Her mother Jackie Stewart said her daughter was now in remission but still had another 18 months of treatments to go.

While in Brisbane, the family was supported by the Leukaemia Foundation.

“The Leukaemia Foundation has been great, we didn’t have to worry about we were staying when we went to Brisbane. They came to our hospital room and explained everything they do and have to offer,” Ms Stewart said.

“If I ever needed to talk to some while I was there, they were there, they would answer any questions and very supportive.

On Saturday March 13, Toni Robinson Dance School hosted a fundraising performance for the World’s Greatest Shave, to support young Layla and her family and fight blood cancer with the Leukaemia Foundation.

“It’s amazing to see this support today, to see Maryborough come together and to see what happens when people need help,” Ms Stewart said.



“We could not thank them enough for what they’ve done today.”

Dance instructor at Toni Robinson Dance School Bridget Wendland organised the fundraising performance, sponsored by Riverside Christian College.

WORLDS GREATEST SHAVE: (L) Katie Spalding, Toni Robinson, event organiser Bridget Wendland, Rex Peers and Bri Sengstock all participated in the World's Greatest Shave to fight leukaemia. Photo: Stuart Fast

“It was well worth getting behind this cause, we’ve already raised $3000 on our online pledge,” she said.

“We had raffles, jelly bean guessing, $50 boards, donations centres and we’ve had quite a few people shaving their hair.

“It also feels like we owe it to people who are going through this process now that we’ve seen how gruelling it is … if we are fit and able and in a position to help, why not?”

The event raised an additional $3337 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

While the World’s Greatest Shave may be finished for another year, donations can still be made to the Leukaemia Foundation through their website.