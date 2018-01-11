What this teen thinks before he rides through fire

RYEN Andrews-Young sits on his motorbike about 50m from a small wooden wall.

The 15-year-old is about to demonstrate his famous "Wall of Fire", but there's only a small board with a big red-and-white target.

An assistant, his dad, walks across the small strip of grass parallel to Stafford Park's main rugby league field with a jerry can in hand.

He sits, engine idling, waiting to roar. He watches as a few litres of petrol is poured on the makeshift structure, then ignites. It's a smallish flame, but nonetheless the young rider kicks his machine into action and hurtles straight for the boards.

One splash of an unknown liquid ... more petrol? water? is thrown on top of the burning wall and it erupts. Black smoke pours skyward and the flames explode as he slams through the target.

Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park. Matthew McInerney

The scene takes just seconds from start to finish, but for Andrews-Young it equates to thousands of little thoughts and an unshakeable nervousness.

"I think I'll fall off, but then I think I've got it under control," he said. "I get nervous and nervous and nervous, but the second I go through it's okay.

"I'm more confident. It was scary on the way but I got used to it and over it and now, here I am."

Andrews-Young and his "Wall of Fire" is one of the main attractions at Saturday afternoon's Monster Buckin' Madness, but he laughed at the suggestion his three fiery runs would be more exciting than the appearance of acclaimed monster truck Outback Thunda, the demolition derby, roly-poly cars, rodeo, and fireworks show.

"It's fun and you can bring the whole family. It's really awesome," he said.

The action is set to start at 4.30pm. Tickets are available from www.monstertruck promotionsaustralia.com.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for children under 14, and free for those aged two-years-old and under.