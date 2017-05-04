What to do if you notice an arcing power line

IT IS the simple two-step process that could save your life.

Hervey Bay Fire Station personnel attended a North St, Point Vernon, address on Wednesday night after reports of an arcing power line.

Fire crews stayed at the scene for about an hour before Ergon arrived to address the issue.

If left unattended, arcing power lines have the potential to snap and fall to ground, which can be lethal for anyone nearby.

If you or your family is ever in a similar situation, follow these two simple steps:

1. Stay in a safe place, preferably indoors, away from the area underneath the power line.

2. Phone 000. Fire crews can ensure safety of those nearby while Ergon Energy personnel work to fix the problem.