Generic shark: Fraser Coast Surf Life Savers share what to do if you see a shark.
What to do if you see a shark on Fraser Coast

Jessica Lamb
8th Feb 2019 9:22 AM
FOLLOWING this week's possible sighting of a shark off Torquay Beach, surf life saving officials have advised what to do now school holiday beach patrols are over.

Hervey Bay resident Craig Muirhead told Channel 7 he had spotted a shark just metres off the shoreline while on his morning run.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional manager for the Wide Bay Capricorn Craig Holden said surf life savers had not seen any sharks themselves.

"Members of the public said they saw one on Monday and one last week but the hard thing is that we weren't there and we are just going by what they say," he said.

"That's not to say they didn't see one and it is definitely better to be safe than sorry.

"Obviously if you see something you think is a shark let the patrols on the beach know and they can investigate and close the beach if necessary.

"But at the moment as holiday patrols have finished it's best to get out of the water and warn others around you."

Mr Holden said the last thing he wanted was sightings to cause alarm.

"It is the ocean and you could come across sharks as well as jellyfish and stone fish," he said.

"The best thing you can do is be concious of what time you choose to swim like avoiding early mornings, late afternoons near river mouths and swimming near schools of bait fish.

"Not all sharks are dangerous and we have seen a lot of shovel nosed rays around the bay recently."

