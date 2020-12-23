What to expect at the petrol pump this festive season

FUEL prices have fluctuated wildly on the Fraser Coast this year due to the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The current average price of unleaded petrol in Hervey Bay is 117.1 cents per litre and in Maryborough the average is 112cpl.

ULP prices were highest in January before diving after the global oil price collapsed.

The highest average price in Hervey Bay to date this year was 145cpl and the lowest price was 105cpl. In Maryborough, the highest average price was 143cpl and the lowest price was 93cpl.

The global oil price has since recovered somewhat, but prices remain low and stable in regional areas which is great news for local motorists.

"This year, we believe mandatory fuel price reporting has also increased competition and helped keep prices low across most of regional Queensland," RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O'Connor said.

"Prices are expected to remain stable over the festive period which is good news for motorists.

"Motorists should always check fuel comparison apps like RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to make sure they're filling up for the best price possible.