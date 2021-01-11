What to expect from the weather after wet, windy weekend

A wet, windy weekend has brought much-needed rain to the Fraser Coast. Photo: File.

A wet, windy weekend has brought much-needed rain to the Fraser Coast. Photo: File.

A wet, windy weekend has brought much-needed rain to the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said a combination of factors had caused the rainy weather around the region.

A south easterly wind moving up the east coast had brought cool and windy conditions.

In addition, there had also been an upper trough moving across central and south east Queensland, Ms Wong said, bringing patchy rain from the west.

On Sunday, 1.8mm of rain fell in Hervey Bay and 5.2mm in Maryborough.

But on Saturday there were higher totals, with 18.4mm recorded in Maryborough and 9.2mm in Hervey Bay.

Ms Wong said the early part of the week was likely to bring more showers, with rain falling in similar amounts to what has been seen or less.

She said conditions would remain reasonably cool.

Temperatures dropped to 25-26 degrees in Hervey Bay and Maryborough over the weekend, with an expected high of 29 degrees in both cities on Monday.

The rain is set to clear and temperatures will warm up across the region later in the week, Ms Wong said.

In Hervey Bay, temperatures between 31-32 are expected towards the weekend, while in Maryborough highs between 33 and 35 are expected.