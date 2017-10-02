What to expect from the weather this week

RAIN? Storms may save us this week from tinder dry conditions, but the bureau says it's a maybe.

IT IS a sight not seen for quite some time in Hervey Bay.

That's the image depicting rainfall on the weekly forecast.

After unusually high temperatures in Hervey Bay and Maryborough last week, heavy cloud cover has laid a cool blanket over the region, bringing much-needed relief.

Conditions will remain relatively cool throughout the week with a top temperature of 28 degrees next Saturday in Hervey Bay and 29 degrees on Saturday in Maryborough.

Hervey Bay will reach 24 degrees today, 26 on Tuesday and a top of 27 from Wednesday to Friday with showers expected throughout the week. It will be a cool day in Maryborough with a top of 23 degrees, 26 degrees on Tuesday and 28 degrees from Wednesday to Friday.

Rain is also predicted throughout the week and is expected to have cleared by Saturday in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.