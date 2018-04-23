What to expect from the weather this week

Sam, Alexia, Bernadette, James, Annabelle, Lacey and Nick Simpson making the most of the sunny weather with a game of beach cricket.

Inge Hansen

AFTER starting with what felt like an extended summer, it looks like traditional autumn weather has finally arrived on the Fraser Coast.

Temperatures will drop to a pleasant 17 degrees during the mornings this week in Hervey Bay with top temperatures likely to reach 28.

A shower or two is expected Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with cloud cover to be excessive throughout the week.

Maryborough's lowest temperature will reach 15 degrees on Saturday with most of the week expected to drop to 16 and a top of 29.

A possible storm is predicted for Monday with scattered showers expected throughout the week.

