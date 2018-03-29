What Torquay business people had to say about the masterplan

MAJOR MASTERPLAN: Design documents detailing the extent of works on the Torquay foreshore, which would include a lap pool, lagoon-style pool, plunge pool, barbecue facilities and a yoga deck.

TORQUAY businesses have welcomed a proposed redesign of the Esplanade foreshore, claiming it will help attract tourists to the area.

It follows development plans for a major redevelopment of the Torquay foreshore, including the a lagoon-style pool, plunge pool, six-lane 25m lap pool, a yoga deck and new barbecue pavilions in Bill Fraser Park, going to public consultation at Wednesday's council meeting.

That feedback could lead to the project being amended or improved when the matter returns to council.

But businesses have urged the project to go ahead to support the local economy.

Torquay Hotel general manager Darren Carter said this would bring backpackers back to Hervey Bay.

"Anything that brings people to Hervey Bay is a wonderful thing, and this will make Bill Fraser Park a lot more attractive," Mr Carter said.

"South Bank, Cairns and Airlie Beach all have wonderful Esplanades and are booming, so it would help if we had a layout similar to those places."

Simply Wok owner Henrik Lim agreed, saying it was time to keep the area moving with the rest of Hervey Bay.

"We've got to do something different, as we don't really have anything happening down here compared to Urangan or Scarness," Mr Lim said.

Despite supporting the plans, Torquay Optical Pharmacy manager Anish Ramachandran said he wanted to see parking concerns in the area addressed.

"If people can't actually park on the Esplanade then they can't come here," he said.

"It defeats the purpose if they have to walk there because they can't get a park."