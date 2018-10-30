Menu
What Uber means for local taxi businesses

Annie Perets
by
30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM
"DON'T want them here."  

Those were the first words a taxi driver said when the Chronicle asked their thoughts on Uber coming to town.   

Requesting to remain anonymous, they said it was ridiculous for Uber to start in a small town already home to multiple driving services.   

Their words are a reflection of widespread fears that Uber's expansion into regional Queensland will result in a loss of jobs, and some people's livelihoods.

In Brisbane, taxi licences fell in value by 78 per cent in just three years since Uber was introduced into the city.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook she had always thought it was a matter of time before Uber was inevitably introduced here.  

"It will cause some disruption," Ms Holebrook said.   

"People will start small businesses with it being in town." Ms Holebrook envisions that ultimately, both taxi companies and Uber will exist side by side.

For example, many taxis have features to accommodate people with a disability which a Uber car won't have.   

A Dial a Driver spokeswoman told the Chronicle they weren't worried about Uber's introduction due to the difference in business models.   

    Local Partners