Police Minister Mark Ryan and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders discuss the recent upgrades to the city’s watch house and the benefits it will bring to the community. Photo: Cody Fox
What upgraded watch house will mean for M’boro CBD

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
26th Feb 2020 9:49 AM
THE upgrade to the Maryborough CBD is no secret.

Roads through the city centre bear the marks of ongoing roadworks as the revitalisation project continues to take shape.

The multiphase project is geared towards drawing shoppers and visitors to the area in an effort to attract business investment.

But while much of the work is being done in the open and for all to see, a vital service to the Maryborough community has been receiving a facelift of its own behind the scenes, just one block back from the City Hall.

Police Minister Mark Ryan and state MP Bruce Saunders toured the refurbished police station on Tuesday.

The facility was upgraded to the tune of $520,000.

The work has seen dedicated space being made available for the district office and tactical crime squad.

Refurbished Maryborough watch house office. Photo: Supplied
Space opened up when some business units were relocated to the new Howard police complex.

“This refurbishment will ensure police in Maryborough are well resourced to do their job, boosting community safety,” Mr Ryan said.

“Our investment reflects the government’s commitment to the police that serve the Fraser Coast region.

A recently refurbished office at the Maryborough watch house. Photo: Supplied
“More importantly, every refurbishment, every building and new piece of infrastructure we deliver supports jobs and local tradies get the benefit.

“The money spent goes directly into the local economy.

“Investing in police facilities is a win for the whole community.”

Mr Ryan said the beauty of Maryborough was in its old town charm and many historic buildings.

“The watch house is an iconic building, people know where it is and the ongoing minor refurbishment works are tailored around what the staff here need,” he said.

Mr Saunders agreed with the minister, when he said the hardworking officers based in Maryborough deserved the very best facilities.

“I’m confident these refurbishments will make their day-to-day duties easier,” Mr Saunders said.

