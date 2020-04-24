Menu
IN DOUBT: Alliance leader confirmed the airline would only continue commercial flights to and from Emerald if Virgin Australia requested it. Picture: Jonathan Ng
What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Emerald

Kristen Booth
23rd Apr 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 24th Apr 2020 8:52 AM
ALLIANCE Airlines was unable to confirm if its flights would continue to Emerald following the collapse of Virgin Australia.

The airline previously operated scheduled services between Emerald and Brisbane on behalf of Virgin.

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said those services were suspended on March 24 at the request of Virgin.

"Alliance still operates a number of flights to and from Emerald, but these are all charter flights for customers," he said.

He confirmed that Alliance would only continue the commercial flights if Virgin Australia requested it.

Virgin went into voluntary administration on Tuesday after it failed to secure funding from state and federal governments.

It has accumulated $5 billion in debt since the coronavirus crisis began.

Australia's second biggest airline was crippled by the COVID-19 lockdown, standing down 8000 of its 10,000 staff.

The Federal Government last week agreed to underwrite several Virgin routes so that essential workers and freight could be moved around the country.

Since travel restrictions were enforced, Qantas reduced its flights between Emerald and Brisbane, now operating about two commercial flights a week.

Central Queensland News contacted Virgin Australia but no response has yet been received.

