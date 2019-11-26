What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

Hervey Bay horticulturalist Fiona Smart says water restrictions don't have to take a toll on your garden.

TOUGHER water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush green garden.

This was the message from Hervey Bay horticulturalist, Fiona Smart.

Ms Smart, nursery manager at Possum Paradise Garden Centre, said choosing drought-resistant plants was the key to gardening during dry times.

She said Australian native plants were perfectly suited to dry environments, given they developed in hot conditions.

Grevilleas and native grasses were her personal picks and she said they did not require much water to thrive.

Potted colour like marigolds also thrive in dry conditions, Ms Smart said.

For a low-maintenance, water conscious garden, Ms Smart recommended succulents.

With level two water restrictions to be introduced on the Fraser Coast, residents will be restricted to water gardens between 8pm and 6am daily.

Ms Smart said this was not actually a restriction but rather the ideal time to water plants at this time of year.

She said watering in the evening or first thing in the morning reduced water evaporation, keeping plants wetter and healthier.