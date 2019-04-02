What we learned from first round of BRL A-grade

LEAGUE: The footy was back and with it some interesting talking points after three games in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

Here are five things we learned.

1. Experience counts

The Wallaroos have been playing together for a couple of years with Easts' side only formed in the past couple of months.

That experience counted as the Roos got the 32-6 win following a brilliant second half.

Easts will get better this year, but the Roos showed the competition why the side will be around the mark again this season.

2. Hervey Bay and Past Brothers are back.

For two years, in 2015 and 2016, Hervey Bay and Past Brothers won everything in the Bundaberg Rugby League creating a rivalry that is still talked about to this day.

The first round suggests both sides could return to those glory days.

Hervey Bay belted Maryborough Brothers while Past Brothers defeated Wests with Brent Kuskey, Jayden Alberts, Matt Templeman and Tien Nguyen rejoining the club.

Past Brothers could really spoil the party of other sides this year.

3. Maryborough Brothers is in trouble.

It could be a long season for Maryborough Brothers after their 72-0 loss to Hervey Bay.

Every other side looks to have improved but Brothers didn't show that.

You just wonder where their first win is going to come from.

4. Logona Vetemotu impresses

The Waves loss could be Hervey Bay's gain.

Vetemotu was a star in the opening round and could score the most points this season in the competition.

He originally signed for The Waves in December before moving back to the Seagulls before the season start.

Now, he's dominating after scoring two tries and 28 points overall in the opening round.

He scored 108 in 2017 as a fullback but if he plays in the halves, like he did in round one, he could score plenty more.

5. This season could see more points

The first round of the BRL A-grade had more points on average compared to the past three openers.

There were 45.33 points per game this year compared to 41.5 last year, 45 in 2017 and 39 in 2016.

When you consider all games were impacted by torrential downpours it bodes well for a season that could be a try fest.