What were the biggest sporting moments of 2016?

School Sport Australia 19 years and under Triathlon Championships, Hervey Bay - Australian Champion Junior triathlete, 13 year old Lochie Armstrong soaks in the moment. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

AS THE year winds down it is time to look back at the year that was in sport.

Later this month, the Fraser Coast Chronicle will publish a look back at the year in sport.

They will include a mix of sport-specific reviews, a closer look at each quarter, as well as the top 10 moments in Fraser Coast sport.

Any top 10 is subjective, and that is why we want to know what local sporting moments, big or small, would make your list.

Moments like Lochie Armstrong's national school triathlon win on home soil, Hervey Bay's drought-breaking rugby league title and Bay Power's run to the AFL Wide Bay decider.

You can nominate as many moments as you like, but the only catch is it has to have happened this year.

Send your top moments to sport@ frasercoastchronicle .com.au by Christmas.