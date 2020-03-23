What will be closed and open on the Fraser Coast today

MANY businesses face closure today after Australian Prime Scott Morrison announced the force closures of non-essential services across the country to start at noon today.

The Chronicle will update this list of which business will be staying open and who is closing as the situation develops.

CLUBS, CAFES, RESTURANTS

The Boat Club-

The Boat Club in Urangan will not open their doors this morning until further notice after the announcement to close last night.

Hervey Bay RSL -

The Hervey Bay RSL will close at midday today.

The Bayswater Hotel -

The Bayswater Hotel will close at midday today.

The Club House Hotel will close at midday today.

Eat at Dan and Stephs-

Eat at Dan and Steph's will close at noon and not be offering takeaway options.

"We will not be doing take away or delivery as it's not viable to do so and is still is a risk to everyone and we think we all just need to stay home to get through this quicker," they said.

Coffee Central on 7th

Coffee Central on 7th will be open all week 7.30am to 1pm for takeaway orders only.

The café will not open on Monday.

BeanBeat

Bean Beat will remain open seven days a week but have changed their opening hours until further notice.

The seafront location will be open 6am until 2pm and their Scarness store will be open 6am to noon.



HEALTH CLUBS

Snap Fitness

Snap Fitness will lock their doors from 12pm.

The club posted on their Facebook page that members will receive further communication regarding their membership.

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness will close their doors from midday until further notice.

The Anytime Fitness Hervey Bay manager said on the gym's Facebook account that he will be working remotely and can develop programs and offer support if contact via email or on Facebook.