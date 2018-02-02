Menu
UPDATE: Qld Sidecar Titles cancelled due to forecast

Maryborough speedway - rained out. Motorcycling Queensland referee Kevin Apps informs riders that the meet has been cancelled due to the rain. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

UPDATE: Maryborough Speedway and Motorcycling Queensland have decided to cancel the Queensland Sidecar Title.

The decision was made early Friday morning.

Officials made the decision based on the rain the venue had already received, wet weather forecast, and the long distances drivers were set to travel.

The meeting will not be rescheduled.

EARLIER: MARYBOROUGH Speedway will attempt to rerun the Queensland Sidecar Title on Sunday should Saturday night's meet be washed out.

The title was originally scheduled for November 18, 2017, but was abandoned after qualifying as wet weather raised organisers' concerns about rider safety.

Showers are forecast for Friday and Saturday. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 70% chance of between 6-10mm on Friday, which is most likely to fall in the morning, and a 60% chance of between two and 10mm of rain on Saturday.

Maryborough Speedway's Wayne Moller said it was a similar forecast for last week's SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Title.

The rain stayed away on that occasion, but Moller is prepared if the heavens open this weekend.

"If the whole weekend is out we'll have to sit down with Motorcycling Queensland and make a decision about the title, and if it we'd rerun again or abandon this year due to weather," Moller said.

"I'm 50-50. It was the same forecast last weekend.

"It's more of an issue if it rains on the day. A little bit of rain beforehand will probably improve the track, but if it rains on the day it could be an issue."

Topics:  maryborough speedway

