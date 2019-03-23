What will happen this season in the Wide Bay Premier League
FOOTBALL: Welcome to the new season of the Wide Bay Premier League, which promises to be one of the closest in years.
The addition of the Wide Bay Buccaneers and Granville counter-balance the loss of Bargara, which is a shame for football fans in Bundaberg. But I'm told, in confidence, the side will be back next season.
So let's look towards the new year, which starts today.
The competition on paper looks stronger, with Fraser Coast sides adding well following the return of players from the Buccaneers and its Football Queensland Premier League campaign.
I expect Fraser Coast to put up a stern test to Bundy as it aims to win the competition for the first time under its current name of the Wide Bay Premier League.
But Bundaberg will start as favourites.
Bingera have retained most of its squad, with Brothers Aston Villa doing the same.
Finally, The Waves look to be back after a poor 2018, with the United Park Eagles recruiting well and gaining a respectable coach in Scott Bretag.
Find out my predictions for each side for the upcoming season below.
The Waves
COACH: John Brillante
CAPTAIN: Callim Hillier
INS: Sam Meyer (Buccaneers), Jacob Trudgian
OUTS: Jack Brillante, Warrick Stuart
Shane Jones' thoughts: Had a very impressive off-season, making the Triple M Cup final and being unbeated in friendlies. I sense this team is out for plenty of redemption after missing the finals last year. I expect them to bounce back and do it in style, with first place. The team is capable of winning it all and John Brillante is one of the best coaches in the competition.
Position: 1st
Brothers Aston Villa
COACH: Glen Sparozvich
CAPTAIN: Josh McInnes (pictured)
INS: Lachlan Scarborough, Cohen Read, Alec Rohdmann
OUTS: Cory Holzberger, Craig Zielke, Nathan Carney, James Stromquist
Shane Jones' thoughts: Have lost a lot of talent but signed handy players to replace them. Michael Stayte and Jarryd Bennier are still at the club and both combined for 32 goals last season. If both deliver that result again this season, Villa will be hard to beat. Should be around the premiership mark again.
Position: 2nd
Sunbury
COACH: Not revealed
CAPTAIN: Anthony Mollee (pictured)
INS: Jacob Chapman, Bradley Mitchell, Michael Armstrong, Daniel Bennett
OUTS: Not revealed
Shane Jones' thoughts: The Maryborough based side has the leading goal scorer in the past few seasons and has added strongly in defence with Wide Bay Buccaneer Jacob Chapman returning. I expect the club to bounce back from finals despair last year to make it. They will be the best side in the Heritage City.
Position: 3rd
Bingera
COACH: Andrew Donnison
CAPTAIN: Not revealed by club
INS: Not revealed by club
OUTS: Brad Blackwell (pictured)
Shane Jones' thoughts: The premiers return but can they go back-to-back? The answer is yes but it will be tougher than last year. The side have lost a couple of players and are relying on their experienced older brigade to get the job done. I sense the side will slip a little this year but certainly will make the finals. Will be hard to beat in Bundy and that will help them a lot.
Position: 4th
United Park Eagles
COACH: Scott Bretag
CAPTAIN: Club didn't reveal
INS: Justin Ryan, Brad Blackwell, Joel Porch
OUTS: None mentioned
Shane Jones' thoughts: The United Park Eagles will be one of the big improvers this year from seventh last year. But will it be good enough for finals? I'm leaning towards no. The club has recruited well but there are other sides that I sense will be better over the season. The side can absolutely make finals and are one of about seven clubs that can but the team will fall short.
Position: 5th
Doon Villa
COACH: Steve Bates
CAPTAIN: Joel Neilsen (pictured)
INS: Not revealed by club
OUTS: Not revealed by club
Shane Jones' thoughts: I think the side falls back to the pack this season, considering what other sides have done with their recruitment. Bundaberg is a tougher proposition this season with the improvement of UPE, The Waves and Bingera and Brothers Aston Villa staying consistent. Combine that with Sunbury and the KSS Jets improving and I feel Doon Villa will struggle to make the finals.
Position: 6th
KSS Jets
COACH: Phil Rimmer
CAPTAIN: Jarrod Best (pictured)
INS: Matt Capello, John Cullen, Jacob Lynch, Jackson Dunn, Blake Walker, Shaun Mitchell, Jordan Dowden, Jarrod Hubbard
OUTS: Alex Webb
Shane Jones' thoughts: Could be another that surprise a lot of teams this season. Have recruited well, taking a lot of Buccaneers players that left the club. Still feel they will fall short of the finals but expect the Jets to have their best season in a couple of years and win at least six matches.
Position: 7th
United Warriors
COACH: David Patterson
CAPTAIN: Hamish Perkin
INS: Not revealed by club
OUTS: Not revealed by club
Shane Jones' thoughts: Struggled the past two seasons since making the final in 2016 (pictured) and I have a feeling it might be the same for the third year in a row. The club revealed that it was a completely new team with experienced and young players. Will be interesting to see how they go but with the way other teams have recruited, I'm not sure the Warriors can do well and play finals.
Position: 8th
Wide Bay Buccaneers
COACH: Karl Herdle
CAPTAIN: Not revealed by club
INS: Drew Boylan, James Stronquist (pictured)
OUTS: Jacob Chapman, Brad Mitchell, John Cullen, Jacob Lynch
Shane Jones' thoughts: There will be some moments of joy for the Buccaneers this season, particularly when the club wins its first ever game and gains its first points in any senior competition. But that will be it. The side struggled in the Football Queensland Premier League and with the team it has will have a challenge in the Wide Bay Premier League as well.
Position: 9th
Granville
COACH: Josh Halley
CAPTAIN: Scott Thomsen (pictured)
INS: Not revealed by club
OUTS: Not revealed by club
Shane Jones' thoughts: It's really nice to see a new club enter the top competition for the first time. But I'm not sure how Granville will go in the competition. Didn't really dominate in the Wide Bay League 2 last season and this is another step up. I feel the side will really struggle and this year will be a development year. I hope they go well and build towards being a permanent member of the competition.
Position: 10th