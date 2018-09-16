What William McInnes had to say about Fraser Coast writers

LINES IN THE BOOK: Samantha Pledger gets a book signed by Australian author and actor William McInnes at the Lines in the Sand Writer's Festival on Saturday.

SCALLOPS, prawns, writers and footballers.

For William McInnes, a critically-acclaimed Australian actor and author, these are the best things about the seaside town of Hervey Bay.

The author of five best-selling books and star of shows including Blue Heelers, My Brother Jack and The Time of Our Lives was the keynote speaker at this year's Lines in the Sand Writer's Festival at the weekend.

Authors Paul Williams, Steven Lang, Boolarong Press manager Dan Kelly and USC creative writing professor Gary Crew were among the guest speakers at the event, now in its second year running.

Authors Helene Young, Barbara Hannay and Christine Wells with their books at a signing session. Blake Antrobus

Mr McInnes told the Chronicle he was impressed with the Fraser Coast's writing community, who were "eager to get up and have a crack.”

"That passion is really good, (writing) is about telling stories, and the written word is a way of formatting that,” Mr McInnes said.

"Writers festivals aren't just about books anymore, they're about all sorts of things like podcasts, e-books, blogs, and people connecting via social media.

"But that's what is so good about it.”

Mr McInnes spoke to a packed audience about life and fatherhood, the subjects of his recently published book Fatherhood: Stories about being a Dad.

When asked if he would be back for next year's event, Mr McInnes said he was "always up for a return visit.”

"For those aspiring writers, I would just say have a crack, and write about something you want to write about,” he said.

"Don't write for what you think people would like to read, but don't ever think your story is not worth being told.”