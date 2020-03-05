What woman text boy, 13, before alleged abuse

A GOLD Coast woman accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy spent weeks sending him messages proclaiming her love, demanding his attention and sending kisses, a jury has been told.

The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of carnal knowledge of a child.

It is alleged she inappropriately touched and had sex with the boy while he was living with her in March 2017.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was best friends with the boy's mother, the court was told.

Scores of text messages between the pair in early 2017 were read to the jury yesterday.

"I am always here for you anytime, you need me, I adore you to bits. Kiss. Always remember how much I love you," one text message from the woman read.

Another text message from the woman said: "I hope you and your gorgeous face slept well".

During the text message exchanges the woman would become upset if the boy took time to reply or was not showing enough affection.

In a text exchange the woman got upset because the boy unfriended her on a social media platform.

"My childhood has permanently scarred me for being rejected or abandoned," the woman said in one text said.

"I wished none of this happened, I am scared I love you now, kiss, kiss."

During the text messages the woman would also promise to talk to the boy's mum to get his Xbox and other confiscated items back, offered to buy him clothes and promised to ask his mum for time off school.

The court was also played the woman's interview with police, where officers confronted her with allegations made by the boy.

"That's a joke right?" the woman replied.

The woman went on to say she found the allegations "sickening".

"This is like a novel," she said.

"Nothing like that has happened or even come close to happening.

"All I did was look after him like I would have my own children. I don't know where that has come from. Oh my god."

The woman also told police she had never touched the boy in an inappropriate way and she found the allegations "disgusting".

The trial continues today.