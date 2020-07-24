What world cup hosting rights mean for Coast comp

THE selection of Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is good news for Joeys Mini World Cup founder Heinrich Haussler.

Mr Haussler hopes the excitement over the selection will increase the level of interest from female players in the Fraser Coast event.

"Since introducing an open women's category to Joeys Mini World Cup in 2011, we have been working hard each year to grow participation and offer women more opportunity," Mr Haussler said.

This year, 10 teams are expected to compete plus an additional six to eight teams in the new Under 13 Girls category.

The competition can also lead to overseas opportunities, as Lauren Rouse-Upjohn was the first Australian female Mini World Cup competitor to earn a fully-paid subsidy to tour Germany.

While touring Germany, she scored a contract with German Bundesliga Club SV Bardenbach.

"The amount the Joeys Mini World Cup has grown over the years is amazing," she said.

"I hope to make it to this year's cup at Hervey Bay and I am seriously planning to be with the touring female Joeys All Star Team in Germany June-July 2021."

Ms Rouse-Upjohn said the Joeys event could be a stepping stone towards Australian representation with the Matildas.

She urged aspiring women football players to not miss the opportunity of playing in the tournament.