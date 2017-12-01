Menu
News

What would happen if the mayor is stood down

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

THE Fraser Coast could go back to the polls if mayor Chris Loft resigns or is stood down before his court date in January.

It comes after the mayor was arrested and charged on Thursday following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation on Thursday.

 

Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm told the Chronicle deputy mayor George Seymour would step up to the position as acting mayor until a by-election is held.

Mr Diehm said Cr Loft would retain the position of mayor for the foreseeable future, unless Local Government Minister Mark Furner or the mayor himself determines otherwise.

He did not specify whether Cr Loft would stand down during the proceedings.

"If the mayor were to step down, and that's entirely his decision, then the deputy would take the role as acting mayor," Mr Diehm said.

"If the mayor resigned, the deputy mayor would take the role as acting mayor until a by-election is held."

Mr Diehm wanted to remind the community of Cr Loft's innocence until proven otherwise.

"While the charges laid against the Mayor are quite serious, I would remind our community that our mayor is presumed innocent until proved guilty," Mr Diehm said.

Section 165 of the Local Government Act sates "the local government may, by resolution, appoint an acting mayor from its councillors."

Topics:  chris loft crime and corruption commission fccouncil fraser coast regional council

