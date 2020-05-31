What you can do in Queensland from midday June 1

QUEENSLAND residents have been granted extra freedoms ahead of schedule, with travel within the state, more activities and more gatherings allowed from midday tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement today.

It will mean pubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen to 20 people from tomorrow and Queenslanders will be able to travel freely throughout the state.

It will also mean other venues such as gyms, cinemas, places of worship, libraries, museums and art galleries can also open to up to 20 people tomorrow.

Stage two of restrictions easing was scheduled for June 12.

Today's announcement hasn't been welcomed by all, with many still calling for the state's borders to reopen to save businesses which are doing it tough. But the Premier today stood firm on her border stance.

Here's a rundown of what today's announcement means:

STAGE TWO: WHAT'S ALLOWED FROM NOON, JUNE 1: COMMUNITY

- Unlimited travel and stays within Qld, including camping

- 20 visitors to your house

- Gatherings of up to 20 people at one time in public spaces and at weddings, parks, outdoor gyms, hiking, personal training, playgrounds

- Up to 20 people at gyms, pools, libraries, places of worship, museums, art galleries, historic sites, health clubs, yoga studios and for non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport (approved COVID SAFE plan permitting)

- Gatherings of up to 50 at funerals

BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

- Up to 20 people permitted at a time at indoor cinemas, open homes, auctions, zoos, arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas, stadium, beauty therapy, nail salons, tanning, tattoo parlours and spas (approved COVID SAFE plan permitting)

- Dining or seated drinks in restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered or licensed clubs, RSL clubs, hotels and casinos (no gaming) - up to 20 patrons per room or per defined area (indoors or outdoors) for a venue (when following a COVID SAFE Industry Plan)

- The opening of tourism accommodation and retail shopping

Originally published as What you can do from tomorrow