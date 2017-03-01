32°
What you can do to help farmers on the Fraser Coast

Eliza Wheeler
| 1st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Farmers hoping for a change in the weather - Col Ward in part of their almost dry dam. Behind him his dad Bill and brother Mark with (R) canefarmer Allen Birt.
SO WHAT can you do to help members of the community struggling through the dry summer?

Community groups and drought appeals have been set up to support farmers on the Fraser Coast.

Tammy Sloan from Triple M Fraser Coast said the radio station was accepting donations of cash and products every family needs.

"The first thing we decided to do was to make it not just about money [donations]," Ms Sloan said.

"We are taking cash but it's more about household items, fuel and grocery vouchers, things farmers are struggling to find the money to spend on themselves, because they're putting every cent on their livestock or crops."

The donations can be dropped off at the radio station's office in Maryborough, on the corner of Bazaar and Ellena Sts, or in Hervey Bay at the Signature building on the corner of Torquay Rd and Hunter St.

The GoFundMe page to help the Ward family in Aldershot is titled Save a Local Farming Family, and can be found by searching the fundraising website.

A community Facebook page 'Give a DAM - Fundraising For Fraser Coast Farmers', is where people can share what resources they have to offer, to support Fraser Coast producers.

For a public photoshoot, where people can donate $20 to get a photo taken, has been organised.

If you need someone to talk to, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Topics:  drought dry weather fccommunity fcweather rural

ROLLING COVERAGE: First March meeting for council

March's first meeting is underway, with councillors debating motions on developments in Burrum Heads, Scarness and Granville among others.

