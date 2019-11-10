What you can do to stop disastrous fires hitting Fraser Coast

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a grass fire burning near the Dawson Highway and Ivy Road, Calliope.

IT SEEMS too many people still take the words “total fire ban” as a mere suggestion.

While the Fraser Coast has so far been lucky enough to avoid the devastation raging around us, the danger here is very real.

In recent months, we have seen how the smallest spark from farm machinery or a bit of burning off can lead to a terrifying fire.

Now, as authorities clamp down even tighter on fire permits, in an effort to beat back to monster facing our state, it almost seems inevitable BBQs will light up.

To those in our community tempted to think the fire ban doesn’t really apply to them, please take it seriously.

To those facing this threat with apathy, thinking “it will never happen to me”, we implore you to listen to the experts.

As the disaster unfolds throughout Queensland and NSW, it is clear this could happen anywhere, to anybody.

So please, respect and obey the total fire ban.

Fighting fires is a team effort and that team does not just exist among crews on the frontline.

It includes ordinary people who can do their part to stop fires starting and keep them from getting worse.

It may seem as though we have avoided the worst of it, but it could only be a matter of time before the Fraser Coast is in the line of fire.