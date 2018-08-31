What you can expect to see at speedway this season

START YOUR ENGINES: The upcoming Maryborough Speedway season will start with the super sedans on October 27, and includes a number of state and national title events.

SEASON PREVIEW: The new Maryborough Speedway season is shaping up as a huge one with multiple state and national titles on the line.

The track crowned Speedway Australia's most improved at the third annual awards in June has well and truly recovered from a mammoth season in which the Maryborough Sporting Car Club celebrated its 60th year.

While two karts and one burnouts event will be held at the venue in the next two months, preparation for the first full night of speedway action is advanced.

A round of the Queensland series in super sedans and the first round of the junior sedans Shannons Series will be the co-headliners on October 27.

A replenished track surface could make for some of the fastest racing seen at the track, with the karts' Winter Series already showing there's plenty of speed at Maryborough.

"We've put more clay in the track last weekend, a bit more surface down - the competitors take it home every time they go home so every year or so you have to put more dirt in the track,” Moller said.

"The track has still been fast over the off-season with go karts, I think we've broken three track records in the past few months so the track is in great shape. We'll have a couple of practice runs before the opening night. I think it's the material we've put in. There's more grip than we had on the track before. More grip brings more speed, more forward momentum.”

Maryborough Speedway will host a number of major events this coming season, which includes several state titles, the national junior sedans title, and the enormous two-night event at New Year's which includes the junior sedans silver crown and the Kurt Murdoch Classic.

"We've got the Queensland dirt mod title, the Qld production sedans title, and the big one will be the national junior sedans title in January which is two weeks after our two-night event at New Year's,” Moller said. "There's a few massive nights there.

"I think we'll see 100 competitors for the junior sedans title on that weekend which will be one of the biggest titles they've had.

"I think there's 80 registered cars in Queensland so if we can get half of them and you'll get up to 50 interstate cars it will be a huge weekend, not just for us at the track but the town and the Fraser Coast.”