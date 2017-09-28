32°
What you need to know about potential fire ban in region

Amy Formosa
by

FIRE crews are monitoring the weather and other contributing factors that could result in a potential fire ban on the Fraser Coast. 

Ross Stacey, the acting area director for the rural fire service in Maryborough, said there was no complete fire ban in place on the Fraser Coast at this stage. 

Mr Stacey said with hot and dry weather coming our way, crews were reassessing the situation every couple of days. 

The message for the public is - if you don't need to have a fire, don't have one. 

"We need to minimise fires because it only takes a second for fires to become erratic," Mr Stacey said. 

"If you need to have a fire, call a fire warden."

If a fire ban is put in place and fires are illegally lit, on the spot fines anywhere between a couple of hundred dollars to a couple of thousand dollars, depending on the circumstances will apply. 

There is a total fire ban further south in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast. 

Topics:  fires fraser coast hot weather qfes

Fraser Coast Chronicle
