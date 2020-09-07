What you need to know about $1.5m road upgrade

Councillor Paul Truscott standing where traffic lights will be installed at one of Maryborough's busiest intersections.

NEW traffic lights and a footpath are some of the upgrades included in a $1.5 million project starting today.

The traffic lights will be installed at one of Maryborough’s busiest intersections and the road in front of the Maryborough Hospital will get a major upgrade.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the road reconstruction of Walker St from Neptune St to Yaralla St, a new footpath and the installation of traffic lights at the Walker and Neptune streets intersection would greatly improve safety.

“This is a major project that will deliver significant benefits for the people of Maryborough and I’m pleased it has been identified as a priority project for the council this year,” he said.

“The new traffic lights will make it safer for motorists travelling along Neptune St from the south to the north where visibility is an issue.”

A new 210 metre footpath will be built and the existing mid-block pedestrian crossing near the Maryborough Hospital will be removed to encourage pedestrians to cross safely at the new traffic lights instead.

“While the traffic management plans are still being finalised, it is proposed the traffic in Walker St will be able to flow in a two way direction along one lane under traffic control,” Cr Truscott said.

“To limit congestion at the intersections of Walker and Neptune streets along with Walker and Yaralla streets, traffic in Neptune St and Yaralla St will be detoured at various times.”

The works are being undertaken by local company SGQ and will take almost six months to complete, weather permitting.

The Walker St road reconstruction will include pavement improvements, asphalt surfacing, stormwater drainage, line-marking, lighting, footpaths and a bus stop.

Ten new Water Sensitive Urban Design street trees will be included on the southern side of Walker Street.

The project will be done in stages with works starting on the southern side of Walker St from Neptune St to about half way along the Walker St construction site.