What you need to know about new water restrictions

TOUGHER water restrictions are now in place on the Fraser Coast and there are a few key things residents need to remember.

Changes including restricted times for water and filling pools came into effect from yesterday.

Residents will only be allowed to use sprinklers and irrigation systems three nights a week between 6pm and 8am under level two water restrictions.

The new restrictions also mean residents will only be able to water gardens with a hose and fill swimming pools between 6pm and 8am.

Mayor George Seymour said the council was encouraging residents to reduce their water use, particularly outdoors, with a goal to keep water consumption to 210 litres per person per day.

"The Fraser Coast region has only received a fraction of our annual rainfall in 2019, and the forecast is for a hot, dry summer so we need to take steps now to slow down the depletion of our dams," he said.

"For the past two weeks, Fraser Coast residents have used about 267 litres of water per person per day. We want to get that average use down to 210 litres per person per day.

"Every drop counts, and we all have a role to play in ensuring the Fraser Coast is water-wise - this must be a team effort.

"It might be mulching your garden, using a swimming pool cover or checking regularly for water leaks - every little bit helps, particularly during these dry times."

Level two water restrictions include: