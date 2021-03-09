What you need to know about new water restrictions

The Teddington Water Treatment Plant. Level two water restrictions will be introduced to the Fraser Coast this March.

Fraser Coast residents will soon be faced with level two water restrictions, Fraser Coast Regional Council has announced.

Councillor David Lee said while the region’s water supplies were still in good shape — Lenthalls Dam is about 63 per cent capacity, while Teddington Weir is about 82 per cent capacity — the council was introducing level two water restrictions to slow down their depletion during ongoing dry weather.

The level two restrictions will take effect as of Monday, March 29.

“The combination of dry weather conditions and increased water consumption means our dams are dropping by about one to two per cent a week,” Cr Lee said.

“That’s why council is encouraging Fraser Coast residents to keep an eye on their water use, and why the region will move to level two restrictions.

“Every drop counts, and by being waterwise, you not only save water, you also save money on your water bill.

“About half our water is used outdoors, so that’s where the most opportunities are to save water and where level two water restrictions are targeted.”

Level two water restrictions mean:

– Handheld hoses are permitted between 6pm and 8am, but must have a water-efficient trigger nozzle;

– Irrigation systems like sprinklers, drippers and soaker hoses are permitted on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6pm and 8am only;

– Washing windows and cleaning paved or concrete surfaces, external walls or public facilities is permitted at any time, but only with a water-efficient, high-pressure device;

– Boat motor and trailer flushing is permitted at any time for a maximum of five minutes at a low water flow;

– Filling of swimming pools, spas and water features is only permitted between 6pm and 8am and must be monitored at all times;

– Vehicle and boat cleaning is permitted at any time with handheld hoses fitted with a water-efficient trigger nozzle;

– Water tanks connected to or topped up by drinking water supply are subject to the current water restrictions.

Cr Lee said the council had a range of waterwise tips on its website and had also been posting tips on social media.

“It might be mulching your garden, using a swimming pool cover or checking regularly for water leaks — every little bit helps, particularly during these dry times,” he said.

More information about Fraser Coast’s current water restrictions is available on the council’s website.