Locals protest the cashless card outside Centrelink.
Locals protest the cashless card outside Centrelink. Mike Knott BUN091117CASHLESSCARD
News

What you need to know about opting out of the cashless card

25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
WELFARE recipients placed on the Cashless Debit Card will soon be able to apply to opt out of the program.

Some Hinkler residents were placed on the card earlier this year, but from July 1, applications can be made to leave the trial.

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said applications to leave the program could be made from July, in line with criteria set out in the legislation.

"The Secretary of the Department of Social Services will then need to carefully assess these criteria before removing anyone from the trial," he said.

Under the changes, welfare recipients in all trial sites can exit the scheme if they're able to demonstrate "reasonable and responsible management" of their financial affairs.

The ability of cardholders to opt-out of the system has already come under fire from the Greens, with Senator Rachel Siewert expressing concerns that the process to leave was "very hard".

She said that to apply for an exception, people had to hand over private information such as financial details.

