What you need to know about QLD bushfires

HUNDREDS of people remain in evacuation centres across the northern end of the Sunshine Coast, as firefighters step up their warning for the Noosa North Shore blaze to Leave Now.

A fleet of 11 aircraft are waterbombing the firefront as Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk moved to reassure residents that police were patrolling the area to prevent looting.

"We've got 36 fires happening across Queensland at the moment," Ms Palaszczuk said this morning.

"I want to thank everybody for the extraordinary efforts that they've been putting in.

"Last night parts of Tewantin were evacuated. And I was able to come and meet some of the residents here today.

"They're getting a lot of information and they're being very well looked after.

"And of course, information is the key. We've got 11 aircraft at the moment, currently overhead, making sure they can do everything that they possibly can to contain the fire.

"And we don't want people going home yet until we've done the line scans to make sure that we're definitely sure that it's safe.

"And as we know, these fires can change and move quickly.

"It's very dry at the moment the winds are going to pick up this afternoon.

"So we're asking people to be patient."

Some residents were concerned about what is happening to their properties at home.

"I can assure people that there are many police on the ground, making sure that there is no looting that is happening.

"People need to stay away from that area until it is safe to return."

"Our emergency services personnel, our firefighters, our volunteers are doing absolutely everything that they came to ensure people are safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Safety is the number one concern here we want to make sure that people get the information they need, and they go back home when it is safe to do so."

Acting Fire Commissioner Mike Wassing said conditions yesterday were extreme to severe.

"It's been insane but we're not out of the woods yet today," Mr Wassing said.

"The temperatures moderated in many parts of southeast Queensland.

"We're seeing those severe conditions now moving into Central Queensland, and we've got a number of fires that are being well managed at the moment and no immediate community threats but it will be a tough day in Central Queensland today as those conditions move further north."

He said firefighters were using a window of lighter winds to try and beat back the Tewantin blaze but were in the hands of the weather.

"Today's still a tough day," Mr Wassing said.

"It's still very dry. We've still got a lot of fluky coastal winds.

"We've mainly got southwest winds, which is what we wanted over the next couple of days, but when we get coastal sea breezes that makes it really difficult for our firefighters on the ground.

"But we've got lots of aircraft, lots of resources, incident management team personnel working really closely with police and all of our partners.

"The conditions will moderate Monday and Tuesday.

"For Wednesday we're into high temperatures again and windy conditions again.

"Our key message to people that aren't immediate area there is a fire impact is to remain vigilant and please help us to make sure that we don't have new fires start.

"Remain vigilant, look after your family, look after your neighbours, look after those within your local community, because we've got a still a long way ahead for us to go."