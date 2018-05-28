Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DETAILED DESIGNS: A concept plan of Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex, approved by the council last year.
DETAILED DESIGNS: A concept plan of Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex, approved by the council last year. Contributed
News

What you need to know about the Wide Bay Motor Complex

28th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the Wide Bay Motor Complex committee, it's been a decade-long struggle just to get the first leg of their project approved.

But once constructed, they're confident the Wide Bay Motor Complex will be a catalyst for jobs in the region and help bring an entirely new industry to Maryborough.

Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood said part of the vision was to have a race circuit that would be "on par” with popular circuits lin places ike Winton.

The committee has detailed plans to include a drag strip, speedway track, mower racing circuit and a jet sprint boat course in the future.

Stage One of the project, which involves the construction of an 8m wide khanacross track, was approved at a council meeting in October last year.

Work on a new amenities block at the site started in February.

Mr Collingwood said the biggest benefit would be to Maryborough itself, which would enjoy more visitors.

"Mechanical businesses would do better and more motorsport visitors would come to town,” he said.

"So a lot more money would be injected into the local economy from those visitors.

"But the biggest thing is if we can get the drag strip off the ground, the community would have a place to actually enjoy racing around in their cars without doing it on the street.”

fcdevelopment fcmotorsports motorsports wide bay motor complex
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Climbing through window earns M'boro man $1700 fine

    premium_icon Climbing through window earns M'boro man $1700 fine

    News The court heard on February 24, the man turned up at his ex-partner’s home in the early hours of the morning and started demanding to be let inside.

    MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Be sure to make time for fun

    MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Be sure to make time for fun

    Opinion For a number of the employees, this is their first job.

    • 28th May 2018 12:01 AM
    OUR SAY: Magistrate never lost sight of the real victims

    OUR SAY: Magistrate never lost sight of the real victims

    Opinion I've long admired magistrate John Smith.

    • 28th May 2018 12:01 AM
    RELISH: Food and wine festival fast approaching

    premium_icon RELISH: Food and wine festival fast approaching

    News Dan and Steph Mulheron can't wait for the annual event.

    • 28th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners