What you need to know if your pet goes missing

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour holding Bravo the cat at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre.

It is a terrible feeling to know your beloved pet is lost.

With nine dogs and 12 cats currently at the Council pound facility, Mayor George Seymour has said Council was focused on reuniting pets with their owners.

"If pets are microchipped and registered then the Council's Community Rangers

can scan them and quickly contact owners to arrange for their safe return."

"Council has been able to reunite families and cats and dogs that have been missing for more than a year because the animals were microchipped."

As wells as lost pets in Council care, there are four dogs and 13 cats, including three kittens available for new homes at the adoption centre.

"How pets slip out is varied: sometimes gates are left open or blow open. Sometimes overexcited pets squeeze through fences or climb barriers," Cr Seymour said.

"Sometimes they are frightened by storms or loud noises and jump fences. Council recommends that pets are moved indoors when storms, especially thunderstorms, approach or fireworks displays are scheduled."

If you are looking for your pet contact the Council on 1300 7949 29 and ask to speak with the Animal Facilities Team or visit the Maryborough or Hervey Bay pounds.

The Maryborough pound is located at 1 Bright St, Maryborough and is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday and open from 2pm - 4pm by appointment only.

The Hervey Bay pound is located at Cicada Lane, Urangan and opens from 10am - 2pm Monday to Saturday and from 2pm - 4pm by appointment only.