Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour holding Bravo the cat at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre.
Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour holding Bravo the cat at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre.
News

What you need to know if your pet goes missing

Stuart Fast
21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is a terrible feeling to know your beloved pet is lost.

With nine dogs and 12 cats currently at the Council pound facility, Mayor George Seymour has said Council was focused on reuniting pets with their owners.

"If pets are microchipped and registered then the Council's Community Rangers

can scan them and quickly contact owners to arrange for their safe return."

"Council has been able to reunite families and cats and dogs that have been missing for more than a year because the animals were microchipped."

As wells as lost pets in Council care, there are four dogs and 13 cats, including three kittens available for new homes at the adoption centre.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"How pets slip out is varied: sometimes gates are left open or blow open. Sometimes overexcited pets squeeze through fences or climb barriers," Cr Seymour said.

"Sometimes they are frightened by storms or loud noises and jump fences. Council recommends that pets are moved indoors when storms, especially thunderstorms, approach or fireworks displays are scheduled."

If you are looking for your pet contact the Council on 1300 7949 29 and ask to speak with the Animal Facilities Team or visit the Maryborough or Hervey Bay pounds.

The Maryborough pound is located at 1 Bright St, Maryborough and is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday and open from 2pm - 4pm by appointment only.

The Hervey Bay pound is located at Cicada Lane, Urangan and opens from 10am - 2pm Monday to Saturday and from 2pm - 4pm by appointment only.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire and emergency heroes honoured at awards ceremony

        Premium Content Fire and emergency heroes honoured at awards ceremony

        News The event was held at Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre

        ‘LOW ACT’: Vandals target Fraser Coast war memorial

        Premium Content ‘LOW ACT’: Vandals target Fraser Coast war memorial

        News “It is a disgraceful low act to for someone to desecrate a war memorial,” says...

        Man injures himself during abusive incident toward partner

        Premium Content Man injures himself during abusive incident toward partner

        News The man smashed a light fitting and a window outside the home

        Have your say: Opinions mixed on plans for new lifestyle village

        Premium Content Have your say: Opinions mixed on plans for new lifestyle...

        News Community members have shared their thoughts on the proposed lifestyle village...