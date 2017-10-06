What you said about barking dogs

BARKING dogs drive people barking mad.

We asked our readers what they thought about noisy dogs after a lady posted a note to Facebook which had come to her from one of her neighbours.

The opinion was divided with some readers completely unbothered by the canine's and others just wanting a good night's rest.

For some residents it's not a neighbour's dog which is the problem but their own - at least for Amanda Andrew.

"I was up half the night because of (barking dogs)," she wrote.

"The barking dogs were my own and I bet I wasn't the only one being kept awake but I can't sit on the driveway yelling at them all night when the neighbour's cat sits 2 foot on the other side of the gate tormenting them eating the baby birds from our trees."

For shift workers who are "sleep deprived" like Jenni Clark, barking dogs in the middle of the day make for a difficult sleep.

"Barking at strangers yeah fair enough," she commented.

"Barking for 2 hours straight in the early hours of the morning... not so great.

"Sitting at a fence barking non-stop ALL day from the time owners leave until they come home."

Others feel a sense of security when a dog starts barking.

"My dog barks if someone comes near the house or if the foxes or other dogs go past," Belinda Richter said.

"I feel safer knowing nothing will come near the house without me knowing about it."

Patricia Hardy agreed commenting "we need these vicious animals".

"...with all what's going on in the bay stealing and stuff maybe we need them at least we get alerted that some one's hanging around."

Sometimes barking comes down to pure boredom.

"Some dogs are just bored," Andrea Mackander said.

"I would be too if I was outside all day and night like some of them are. They just want to be inside with their family."