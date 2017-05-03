What you said about plans to change Seafront Oval

READERS are still split on plans to change Hervey Bay's iconic Seafront Oval.

The well-known Pialba spot, which hosts a variety of popular events throughout the year, could lose up to 30% of its land as a result of a $3.5 million upgrade.

The upgrade will include a new car park, skate park, playground and amenities.

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said most of the feedback he had received was against the proposal.

Here's what several readers wrote about the plan.

Jodie Tangikara: "Hopefully councillors use their head and say no! The oval isn't that big to begin with. I struggle to put everything for our events on it now.”

Karen Smith: "Our council amazes me still!! Why can't they concentrate on current community problems? Wondunna doesn't even have a local park or playground for the kids!!”

Susie N Nick Nicks: "Are they trying to fill the Seafront Oval up with all kinds of insignificant little bits and bobs..so that the space will be filled up.. and therefore, might make us more open to the sports precinct...”

Robert Newman: "It's time for Hervey Bay to move forward. Don't hang on to old memories. They're nice however we need to grow as a popular place to visit as well as live here.”

Gus Warde: "I expect they will listen to what the community says and then carry on as planned as that's what they have always done.”

Muzza Hills: "Leave the sea front oval alone spend the money on infastructure.”

Andrea Mackander: "I would like to see many more footpaths around, especially in high traffic foot areas such as around shops and schools.”