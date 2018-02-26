What you think about Barnaby's resignation

Readers voice mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

Readers voice mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce. LUKAS COCH

FRASER Coast readers have voiced mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

Following weeks of political turmoil involving a pregnant staffer, Mr Joyce announced he would stand down as party leader and deputy prime minister today.

Here's what readers had to say:

Debbie Simpson: If he is forced into resigning so should every other politician who has had an affair with another staff member. Absolute laughing stock of the world. Shorten for one.

Janet Spann: Wait until Mathias Cormann becomes deputy prime minister then you will have something to whinge about if you think Barnaby is bad.

Christine Jeffress: He hasn't 'gone'. He has stood down from leader of the national party and deputy prime minister. He said he'd sit on the back bench. That's not gone.

Veronica Copeland: Now Abbott & Joyce can sit on the backbench stirring up trouble. I'm sure they will have a bottle of something to share between them.

Tina Louise: Its a good thing they all should go and we the people should choose who goes next considering the pollies love to invade our private lives.

Bronwyn Wilson: So many people are throwing away good paying jobs they've worked so hard to get to the top of the ladder!

Julie Edwards: Goodbye. He should quit government altogether.

Lynda Oconnell: I'm sick of hearing about him.

Christine Hogan: I just hope she proves worth it, Barnaby.

Jan Hawes: Yes, but not far enough away.

Deb Mundy: Does he still get the pension?