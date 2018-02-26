Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Readers voice mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.
Readers voice mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce. LUKAS COCH
Opinion

What you think about Barnaby's resignation

26th Feb 2018 7:00 AM

FRASER Coast readers have voiced mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.

Following weeks of political turmoil involving a pregnant staffer, Mr Joyce announced he would stand down as party leader and deputy prime minister today.

Here's what readers had to say:

Debbie Simpson: If he is forced into resigning so should every other politician who has had an affair with another staff member. Absolute laughing stock of the world. Shorten for one.

Janet Spann: Wait until Mathias Cormann becomes deputy prime minister then you will have something to whinge about if you think Barnaby is bad.

Christine Jeffress: He hasn't 'gone'. He has stood down from leader of the national party and deputy prime minister. He said he'd sit on the back bench. That's not gone.

Veronica Copeland: Now Abbott & Joyce can sit on the backbench stirring up trouble. I'm sure they will have a bottle of something to share between them.

Tina Louise: Its a good thing they all should go and we the people should choose who goes next considering the pollies love to invade our private lives.

Bronwyn Wilson: So many people are throwing away good paying jobs they've worked so hard to get to the top of the ladder!

Julie Edwards: Goodbye. He should quit government altogether.

Lynda Oconnell: I'm sick of hearing about him.

Christine Hogan: I just hope she proves worth it, Barnaby.

Jan Hawes: Yes, but not far enough away.

Deb Mundy: Does he still get the pension?

Related Items

barnaby joyce facebook your say
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

News Police allege he used a phone and a GoPro to commit the crimes.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:30 PM
Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Business Angela Koning will be the guest speaker at the event.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:36 PM
Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins trial

Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins...

Crime Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found her not guilty.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:12 PM
Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

News Chantelle was rushed to hospital and suffered two cardiac arrests.

Local Partners