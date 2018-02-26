What you think about Barnaby's resignation
FRASER Coast readers have voiced mixed reactions on the resignation of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce.
Following weeks of political turmoil involving a pregnant staffer, Mr Joyce announced he would stand down as party leader and deputy prime minister today.
Here's what readers had to say:
Debbie Simpson: If he is forced into resigning so should every other politician who has had an affair with another staff member. Absolute laughing stock of the world. Shorten for one.
Janet Spann: Wait until Mathias Cormann becomes deputy prime minister then you will have something to whinge about if you think Barnaby is bad.
Christine Jeffress: He hasn't 'gone'. He has stood down from leader of the national party and deputy prime minister. He said he'd sit on the back bench. That's not gone.
Veronica Copeland: Now Abbott & Joyce can sit on the backbench stirring up trouble. I'm sure they will have a bottle of something to share between them.
Tina Louise: Its a good thing they all should go and we the people should choose who goes next considering the pollies love to invade our private lives.
Bronwyn Wilson: So many people are throwing away good paying jobs they've worked so hard to get to the top of the ladder!
Julie Edwards: Goodbye. He should quit government altogether.
Lynda Oconnell: I'm sick of hearing about him.
Christine Hogan: I just hope she proves worth it, Barnaby.
Jan Hawes: Yes, but not far enough away.
Deb Mundy: Does he still get the pension?