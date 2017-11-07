What you think about hemp being legalised as food

ON NOVEMBER 12, Hemp will be legalised as a food in Australia joining a growing global industry.

It's taken 16 years to have the controversial meal ingredient to be approved for human consumption.

The plant could be consumed as a seed, oil, flour or protein powder and is fully digestible.

In a post to Facebook, the Fraser Coast Chronicle asked readers what they thought of the move.

Readers were asked to choose between four options.

About time, Good move, I don't approve and Don't care, won't affect me.

The majority of people who commented chose the option of "about time".

Susie N Nick Nichols approved of the decision on one condition.

"As long as they don't do what they did with medicinal cannabis... legalise it, then tie it up in so much red tape that it's going to take years to unravel."

To Jason Sladok the answer was simple commenting Hemp was an "extremely versatile" renewable plant/material for a variety of uses.

Gus Warde believed it was time to legalise everything.

"Survival of the fittest or should that be the smartest?" he wrote.

Robert Buzza agreed to the move as long as it was "doing good" while Radiostar Quinn believed it was time to "hurry up".

OzBoz said the billion dollar crop would kill the cotton and forestry industries overnight.

"Three harvests a year and uses practically no water and no pesticides," they said.

"It's uses are almost endless, I've even seen a car built from it."