What you think about public outdoor funeral ceremonies

It’s a terrible situation if society and our Government cannot guarantee things will run smoothly at what is one of the most distressing times in our life.

AS the council investigated suitable types of funeral ceremonies that can be held in parks and reserves across the region after a unanimous council vote, residents had their say on Facebook.

A report will now be prepared on finding suitable secluded locations to hold memorial services in the region's parks and public spaces.

Sue Brooks: "We celebrate birthdays and weddings in our public places so we should be able to fare- well our loved ones in the same way."

"Funerals should be able to be held in places other than funeral homes.

"Just no open caskets is all we need to keep in mind."

Tris Robertson: "Why can't the service be held outside but within the funeral grounds?"

"I know if I was in the park with family or visitors to the area having a thoroughly good time it would be a real mood killer if a funeral was taking place nearby."

Patrick J Heaton: "It's just a memorial service, it's not like they're going to bury people there."

Christine Hogan: "Fantastic idea, Cr Paul Truscott."

"Both my husband and I have left explicit instructions (in both our wills) for private cremations with no funeral service."

Patrick J Heaton: "I like the idea of open air services, the churches and funeral chapels seem so sterile to me."

"Some of us love the outdoors and want to be remembered for what we love."

Robert Macfie: "Could be a disaster with some of the types that hang out in parks instead of being a solemn service it could into into a frightful nerve racking service."

Warren O'Rourke: "Wouldn't worry me but I am sure the council will have a fee to go with the service."

"Another money grab from our local council."

Suzanne Robi: "How will that work if kids big and little, are playing nearby?"

Jackie Pitt: "This is a great idea."

"I would hate to have my funeral held in a stuffy sad room.

"Would rather have everyone remembering me in the open air and surrounded by plants and wildlife."