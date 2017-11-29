Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

What you think about the new Adventure Park

The construction of Hervey Bay's Seafront adventure playground continues.
The construction of Hervey Bay's Seafront adventure playground continues. Valerie Horton
Amy Formosa
by

READERS have mixed opinions on the new Adventure Playground that opened in Hervey Bay this week.

Heather Marie said the park looked awesome and she can't wait to take her kids there.

"My 11 and eight year old will love it and I reckon my six year old will even give it a go," she said.

A concerned reader Cassie Hawes said let's see how many accidents there are from kids falling.

Another worried mum Megan Carmichael said the tube they climb up is dangerous.

"If they fall they can die due to the height and the fact the platforms are to small to catch a child if they fall from the top in the tube," she said.

Jodie Rossely said if it was that dangerous they wouldn't have been allowed to build it to begin with.

All for the new playground, Kate Davidson thinks it's fantastic.

"Finally something a little challenging and not boring," she said.

Karen Carter said she'd have a heart attack if her children went on the play equipment.

Chronicle reader Ann Mac Innes wishes she was a child again so she could have a go.

Worried about children burning their bottoms on the stainless steel, Rob Condi isn't impressed.

Council were contacted but do not want to comment on some of the concerns from the community over playground.

The $900,000 playground features 7.6m climbing towers and stainless steal slides.

Originally planned to be located at the Seafront Oval, the playground was built on an area near the All-Abilities Playground.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  children fccouncil fraser coast regional council playground

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Serial fuel thief busted after five drive-offs

Serial fuel thief busted after five drive-offs

Refusing to pay for fuel has left a River Heads man needing to pump out nearly $1000.

UDATE: Man accused over stabbing to spend Xmas in jail

Alleged stabbing at 22 Ellena St, Maryborough

A court has heard he met the victim at a fast food outlet.

Women shouldn't have to feel like a piece of meat: Opinion

Features Writer Amy Formosa. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

I can't believe the difference it makes when you're walking alone.

Ain't nothing like a hound dog walk for Christmas

JINGLE PAWS: The Beagle’s in Hervey Bay Club will host its third annual Christmas walk in Hervey Bay this Sunday.

Beagle owners to share Christmas with their pets.

Local Partners