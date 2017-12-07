What you think about the new caravan park

A 3D image of what the Pier Caravan Park is expected to look like.

READERS have weighed in on the Fraser Coast Chronicle's story on the approved Pier Caravan Park on Pilot St.

Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman said the park would bring more than 100 local jobs to the region.

While most readers were all for the new development, some were concerned about if the jobs would stay local.

Neil Clarke: "Hurrah..... somebody is finally doing the right thing for tourism in the Bay," Mr Clarke said.

"I have said for decades that Hervey Bay is a caravan and camping destination and that is where we should be heading.

"Expand Pialba, put a couple along the foreshore further up the point, and wherever we can," he said.

Joann Donnelly: "There was lots of caravan parks at the bay then they wanted them gone and we've have said for years they should of left them alone as they were full nearly all year round but no council with the stroke of a pen got rid of them."

"Change of their mind now, oh we want them back."

Robert Macfie: "Well its amazing caravan parks are becoming as common as coffee shops all struggling to make ends meet but still they come," Mr Macfie said.

Wing Ng: "One hundred jobs might be true but definitely not all for locals."

Patricia Hardy: "It's after it's built it will need cleaners, ground staff which is all jobs created large or small."

The caravan park which has an unknown total cost, offered easy beach access, a close distance to the marina, fenced for security, a pool, barbecue, camp kitchen.

The space is also within walking distance to nearby hotels, cafes and markets.