What you think about truck driver behaviour on our roads

READERS have had their say on truck driver behaviour on our roads after a school teacher was left shaken and in tears following two "terrifying" road rage incidents involving trucks.

Rebecca Fuggle claimed she was driving in the left lane along Hinterland Way near Ewingsdale on Tuesday when the first truck driver became aggressive.

"He kept honking his horn and he was tailgating me," the 31-year-old said.

Aaron Erskine: "I find truck drivers are far more professional at their job than teachers are at theirs."

Frances Hoffman: "I have never really had an issue with a truck driver , move over if they want to go faster then you and we are all good.

More issues with the driver's of those vans that the backpackers hire.

Those things go a max speed of 80km/h and they hold up so much traffic and should be banned .

Anna Keygan Having driven to Brisbane and back yesterday the amount of bad behaviour I saw by cars inflicted on trucks was disgusting.

Tami Hammond: We were tailgated, high-beamed and then nearly run off the road by a truck a couple of weeks ago - our crime was doing the speed limit through construction.

I did nearly ring and report them, but figured everyone has bad days.

Ash Andrews: I think its due to everyone always doing 10-15k under the speed limit!

Lisa Jayne Tylah-Kerr" I find majority of truck drivers on my road trips are fine.

Sharon Arrowsmith: They are the reason I can no longer drive on the highways.

Wendy Walker If you travel from the Sunshine Coast north you are guaranteed to be tail-gated at some point by a truckie.