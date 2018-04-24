What your candidates would do about green waste, rubbish

The Chronicle asked your mayoral candidates a number of questions about their stances on green waste, rubbish collection and keeping the Fraser Coast's parks and public spaces up to standards.

The questions, and your candidate's responses, are below.

1. Some in the community have voiced their concerns about the current state of the region's parks and public spaces and the council's mowing schedule - if elected, will you make any changes to current policy on upkeeping in public spaces?

2. If elected, will you implement green waste bin collection on the Fraser Coast?

3. Will you implement any changes to the current schedule on rubbish collection on the Fraser Coast?

George Seymour

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - (L) Paul Forst, George Seymour, Greg Schmidt, Tony Pantlin and Darren Everard. Alistair Brightman

1. Yes- particularly after lengthy rainy periods the mowing of parks gets behind. These are valuable public spaces and we need to ensure that they are available and usable. Previously we put aside funding to undertake extra mowing when required and I would implement this again.

2. I like the idea of a green waste bin, but would want to see how much it would cost. I would seek the costings from different companies as to how much this service would cost and then go out to community consultation to determine if the community felt the costs were worth it.

3. I am not aware of any necessary changes regarding rubbish collection, but would take advice on how we can best serve the community.

Darren Everard

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Darren Everard. Alistair Brightman

1. This is a topic that is creating tension is some sectors of the community; some in the community have also suggested that in some locations Council is mowing too much.

I would like to see the adopted policy followed. We have had significant growing season and staff and contractors have struggled to keep up.

Mowing comes at a cost; an increased mowing schedule will add to the cost that will impact on the outcome to question 2.

For me it is about balance region wide and our parks and open spaces are important no matter what the location.

2. This topic has been discussed at council in the past. This service will require a significant amount of investigation and planning to understand if it is a viable service.

The costs involved would need to be fully established as well as determining if there is a need; if such a service was to be established the question needs to be asked is there going to be enough green waste generated to ensure the project is not a burden of the ratepayer and be cost neutral?

3. Waste is a major issue that every council in country is struggling with and we are no different.

I think the waste problem is more than one that local government can deal with or cope with.

We live in a throw away society and this needs to change to ensure the problem of waste is dealt with.

If I am elected I will be asking council to support me on the investigation of a regional co-generation plant.

Tony Pantlin

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Tony Pantlin. Alistair Brightman

1. Yes, my position on this matter is clear, we must at all times showcase the Fraser Coast Region as a place where residents and businesses have pride in their community. Attractive well maintained parks, gardens and street scapes tell a story about our community and its culture. Due to the diversity of our great region the nature and maintenance of these green belts should be determined through consultation with the local communities they serve.

2. This would be a matter for further consideration by full Council. Consultation with all stakeholders and a review of other Councils who have implemented such a scheme would be appropriate due diligence. A detailed cost benefit analysis needs to be done which includes all learnings from the above process.

3. This would again be a matter for further consideration by the full Council after consultation with all stakeholders.

A strong cohesive council team is the best way to deal with change and I propose if elected to provide further training in change management, team work and leadership.

David Dalgleish

1. Our economy and community assets are our parklands. I will discuss and investigate this concern and potentially implement a contingency plan for wet seasons wherein excessive grass growth is difficult to manage.

2. This has been discussed many times over the years, the cost to rate payers must be the primary concern and a deal breaker on this issue. Other alternatives implemented by other councils have proven to be a disaster.

3. My immediate reaction is no, if there are some changes presented to council that increase efficiency and reduce cost then certainly, a change to the contractors schedule will be open for discussion.

Jannean Dean

1. The concept of regeneration is meaningless unless someone identifies what was there before. The critical term is "BALANCE" between the practical amenity of the area and environmental sensitivity.

2. Definitely. Too much recycled rubbish to fit in a fortnight pickup for many households, so some ends up in the general waste bin each week. Council complain about contamination. We need a system that encourages recycling, so weekly pick up of recycled bins would be a great start. With the Containter Depost Scheme commencing in November 2018 we need to be looking at the employment opportunities this would bring to the Fraser Coast. Further to this with the recent announcement Councils are looking at stopping recycling; so it will go into landfill is going to be very costly. I believe this is a backward step and sets a dangerous benchmark; it comes down to a responsible council with improved planning.

3. Would like to see an introduction of two hard rubbish collections per year. Review Tip Fees. Restrictions on throwing 'junk mail' from moving vehicles onto nature strips. Two vouchers with Rates Notice to help stop illegal dumping. Some rural residents are saying they don't need a recycle bin as they utilise it all on their land and feel they could do without it and get a reduction in their rates. To implement any or all of these and any others that are raised, we must consult community.

Greg Schmidt

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Greg Schmidt. Alistair Brightman

1. Public spaces and parks are under-utilised. I will support added usage in poorly-used areas. For example service club projects. There is more combined area in parks across the Fraser Coast than people using them on a regular basis. Council uses far too many resources pursuing dead complaints in other aspects, where their energy and funds could go into park maintenance. I keep a tidy lawn myself and believe the whole region should look like it.

2. I would take public advice on this. I feel its a non essential service that would be more suited for private collection outside councils care.

3. I would review whether council were more efficient to collect waste itself or continue with contractors. Maryborough city council managed very successfully prior to the Fraser Coast Regional Council amalgamation. Also review waste site trading hours to suit the wider public

Paul Forst

Mayoral candidate breakfast. Alistair Brightman

1. I'm not in the know sort of thing with the current policy, but yes I would like mowing to be done either early morning or late afternoon when the public are thinnest.

2. Yes, it is a great idea and I don't know why it hasn't been done.

3. No, I think its good the way it is, I'm not aware of any issues regarding collection but of course I will be open to consultation.